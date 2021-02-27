salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.