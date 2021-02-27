Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $128,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $69.93 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.