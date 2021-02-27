Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth $731,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $99.99 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $92.89 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.