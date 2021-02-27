Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $115.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

