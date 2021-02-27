Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 6.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.08. 844,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,072,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
