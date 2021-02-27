Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 6.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.08. 844,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,072,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

