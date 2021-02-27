Scotiabank Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

NYSE:WLK opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.