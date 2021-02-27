Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.31 ($85.07).

ETR G24 opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.85. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

