Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

