Secret (SCRT) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $223.40 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,974,972 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

