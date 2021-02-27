Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $2.68 million and $119,494.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.54 or 0.00483772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00074260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00081187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00080962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00488433 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

