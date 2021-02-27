SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 5%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92. 1,084,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 954,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.