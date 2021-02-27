Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 5,400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

AEP opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.