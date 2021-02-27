Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,615,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,376 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

