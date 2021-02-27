Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 27,800 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

