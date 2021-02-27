Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,337.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 83,630 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $3,820,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,519 shares of company stock worth $50,227,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

