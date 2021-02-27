Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

SHAK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.48. 1,115,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,406. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.37.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

