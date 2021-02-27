Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $8.66 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00018618 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $274,073.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00496330 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.