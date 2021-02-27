Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €45.83 ($53.92) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

