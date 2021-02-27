Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €45.83 ($53.92) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit