Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

SWIR stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $615.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

