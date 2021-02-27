Simon Property Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
SPG opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
