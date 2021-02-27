Simon Property Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

SPG opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.