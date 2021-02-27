Small Love Potion (SLP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1.08 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00479533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00081449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00080623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00486955 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

