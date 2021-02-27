Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 146,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.