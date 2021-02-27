Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 43,580 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 43,580 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. 5,118,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

