Stakinglab (LABX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,447.55 and $9.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00019618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005586 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000890 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

