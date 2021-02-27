Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

TSE:STLC opened at C$24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.68. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.56.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

