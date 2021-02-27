Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58), but opened at GBX 265 ($3.46). Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 719,177 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,836 shares of company stock worth $30,881,876.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The company has a market cap of £528 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

