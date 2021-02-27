Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 26,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the typical volume of 3,802 call options.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

