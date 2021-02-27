Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

