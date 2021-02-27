Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPHD opened at $39.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

