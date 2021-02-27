Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.