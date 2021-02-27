SVB Leerink Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Insulet in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

PODD opened at $259.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average is $246.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

