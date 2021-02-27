SVB Leerink Comments on Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

