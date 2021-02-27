Switch (SWCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.34 on Friday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

