Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report sales of $67.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $67.65 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $90.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $289.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

SNCR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 463,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

