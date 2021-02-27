Synthetix Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $18.77 or 0.00041062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $159.14 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.00731719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00029265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

SNX is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

