TD Securities Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.20.

Shares of EIF opened at C$40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$42.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

