TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. 15,222,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,157,597. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.