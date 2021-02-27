Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

