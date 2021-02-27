The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The AES also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. 5,856,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,346. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

