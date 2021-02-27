The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BTIG Research

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,958,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,242 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $12,649,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

