The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Feb 27th, 2021

Shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

