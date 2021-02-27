The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%.
NYSE TD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. 2,846,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
