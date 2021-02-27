The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

TD opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.