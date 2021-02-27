The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 30th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.
Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.94. The firm has a market cap of C$140.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.89.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
