The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 30th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.94. The firm has a market cap of C$140.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.89.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

