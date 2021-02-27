Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director Buys C$19,597.50 in Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland bought 100,500 shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,597.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,363,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,882.50.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, William Crossland bought 50,000 shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Shares of TMG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. 838,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69. The firm has a market cap of C$33.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.