TheStreet Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Masonite International stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

