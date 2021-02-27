Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $24.01 Million in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 624,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in PetIQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period.

Shares of PETQ opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

