TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

