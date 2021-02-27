Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

