Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $153.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.